British actor Nicholas Holt is said to be one of the front-runners for a key role in 'Top Gun 2'.
Nicholas Hoult is one of the front-runners for a key role in 'Top Gun 2'.
The 28-year-old British star - who got his breakout role in the 2002 film 'About a Boy' - faces competition from fellow actors Glen Powell and Miles Teller for a major part in the long-awaited sequel of the 1986 classic starring Tom Cruise as Maverick.
Producers are said to be looking for an actor to play the son of Maverick's wingman and close friend Goose, who met a fatal end in the original, which was directed by Tony Scott.
Along with Cruise - who treated his Twitter followers back in May to a behind-the-scenes look into the new film - Val Kilmer is set to reprise his role as the iconic Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky, having teased back in 2015 that he had been offered a part in the sequel.
In a post on Facebook, he said: ''I just got offered #topgun2 - not often you get to say ''yes'' without reading the script... (sic)''
He added: ''We will all miss Tony Scott one of the kindest gentlemen I've ever met in the film biz, but let's fire up some fighter jets again!!! (sic)''
Meanwhile, director Joseph Kosinski previously hinted at what fans can expect from the follow-up.
Teasing that that film will focus on Maverick's time in the modern armed forces, he said: ''The Navy is very different now than it was in 1986. Back then, they hadn't been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that point.
''Now, here in 2017, the Navy's been at war for 20 years. It's just a different world now, so you can't remake the first movie. It has to adapt.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
First-time director Owen Harris boldly attempts a comedy even blacker than American Psycho or Filth...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
It's the mid 90's and the music scene in the UK is booming. Excess is...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...