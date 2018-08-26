Nic Cester has written a track for a new Italian movie based on a comic book titled, 'La Profezia Dell'armadillo'.
Jet's Nic Cester has penned a song for a new Italian movie.
The 39-year-old musician - who is used to creating rock tunes for his band and solo work - has turned his attention to the big screen having recently got the gig to write a song for an upcoming Italian flick titled 'La Profezia Dell 'armadillo', based on a comic book by cartoonist Zerocalcare.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he revealed: ''I was approached to participate in a song in a movie so that's being made.
''It's an Italian comic book and this is gonna sound really weird but they've kind of been a big deal in Italy since the 60s and one of the most famous comic book writers, they're making a movie about one of his books.
''It's not what you think, it's not sort of superhero stuff, they go a little bit deeper in Italy compared to the American ones. So I was asked to write some music for that film which is actually a f***ing great film, I'm looking forward to it coming out.''
The film - which is set for release later this year- centres on a 27-year-old living in a Roman suburb navigating his way through life as a an artist and a French tutor who regularly engages in deep conversations with his critical conscience - an armadillo.
When the 'Hold On' hitmaker isn't busy writing songs for the stage and screen, he spends his time running his new restaurant, the Sixième Bistro in Milan.
He shared: ''I just don't want to get stuck in one thing, I love switching between projects and I'm very hands-on in the restaurant as well - which is the drummer in my new band, it's me and him - so I'm really enjoying working between doing a whole range of things you know. It keeps the brain firing.''
Nic - who released his first solo album, 'Sugar Rush' recently - also spoke about how rewarding it has been to get out of his own ''comfort zone''.
He said: ''I've obviously been entrenched in Italy which has been fun ... this is part of what I was talking about earlier getting out of my comfort zone, moving countries and even just having to learn another language has been huge you know.''
