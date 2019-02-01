Niall Horan has released a new live album called 'Flicker featuring The RTÉ Concert Orchestra'.
Niall Horan has released a new live album with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.
The 25-year-old musician - who recorded tracks from his 2017 debut solo record 'Flicker' with the 45-piece ensemble last year - has now unveiled the reworked tunes..
He said: '''Flicker' was an album I made that came from the heart and my heart is very much in Ireland. Recording tracks from that album with a 45-piece orchestra was a dream come true and to be able to do it at home with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, one of the best in Europe, if not the world, was really special.
''When recording the album, I could never get the production right on 'So Long'. I played it in tour rehearsals one day and the band joined in with me.
''We ended up making a new version which sounds amazing live and has been part of our tour set list. I love that we can finally release a version of it now.''
The nine-track album features eight reworked songs from the original album, including singles 'This Town' and 'Too Much To Ask'.
Niall's debut solo album 'Flicker' was a huge success and hit No.1 in the US and Ireland and Top 3 in the UK.
It also went to No.1 on iTunes in 61 countries and sold over 2.5 million albums worldwide.
The former One Direction star - who rose to fame in 2011 after appearing on 'The X Factor' - has sold 70 over 70 million records with the group and toured the world.
His debut Platinum single 'This Town' - which he released in 2016 - sold more than 6 million track equivalent units globally and his second single 'Slow Hands' went on to sell over 8.5 million.
'Flicker featuring The RTÉ Concert Orchestra' is now out on all digital music services.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...