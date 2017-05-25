Niall Horan would drop everything to take part in an One Direction reunion.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker can't wait until the band reunites and will stop what he's doing to join his bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

He said: ''I told my ­managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, fook what I'm doing. I don't give a s**t if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for that.''

However, the four of them haven't even talked about when it will be just yet.

He added: ''We haven't even had a ­conversation about how long we think the break will be.''

And there are certainly parts of band life that the 23-year-old singer misses.

He told the new issue of Billboard magazine: ''Every now and then you're like, 'Fookin' hell, where is everyone?'

''You're sitting in an airport lounge, they call you for a plane, and you don't stand up initially because you're waiting on ­everyone else, you know? 'Oh, Louis'll be back from the toilet in a minute.'''

Meanwhile, Niall previously admitted he remains confident One Direction will reunite in the future after they pursue their own solo projects.

He shared: ''It's been a year and a bit already. We don't want to put a time on it. But when that phone call does come, no matter whoever it comes from, we're back again.

''At the minute it's exactly where it was six months ago - we're doing our own thing. You know I'm going to probably end up touring [with his solo music], Harry will probably end up doing the same, probably Liam probably, Louis, that's a year - time adds up.''

Niall split from his mentor Simon Cowell when he embarked on his own solo career, but the star hopes he can maintain a good relationship with the music mogul.

Asked if Simon hates him now, Niall added: ''I hope not, please don't hate me. I just felt like I wanted and needed a fresh start.

''It's a long time to be at a label I wanted to broaden my horizons and try something new.

''We both know that and when One Direction come back we'll still have albums left to do.''