Niall Horan worked with Adele's team on his new music.

The former One Direction star teamed up with songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr., who has written with Adele, for his new track 'Slow Hands'.

Asked who he worked with on the track during a Twitter Q & A, he said: ''[I worked with] Julian Bunetta. I also wrote it with Tobias Jesso Jr, who I guess is most famous for writing 'When We Were Young' with Adele. He's a great guy too, so we're happy with how things are going today.''

Meanwhile, Niall recently explained how his new solo single has a sexier vibe than his debut 'This Town'.

He said: ''The whole song was pretty off-the-cuff. I wanted it to be a little bit cheeky with the lyrics. We wrote this concept about being in the bar. The first line of the song is 'We should take this back to my place' - usually that's what the guy would say, but we flipped it that the girl would say that, and that's what she said right to my face.

''With the song, before we even wrote lyrics, we had this big track and it sounded quite sexy. So we thought that this concept would match the vibe of the song, and I think we might have been right.''

And the 23-year-old singer previously confessed that playing his music to friends and family to be ''brutal'' but loves seeing the reaction his tracks get online.

He said: ''It's tough enough playing it to the public, so playing it to your family and friends, it is brutal.

''[But] it's always good to see a nice reaction online. I'm not really competitive with the charts or anything like that, I'm more competitive with myself. I'm just excited, it's a good time.''