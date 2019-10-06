Niall Horan wishes he'd gone to university.

The former One Direction star has made no secret of the fact that he wishes during his time in the boy band that he could have led a normal life and now he has admitted would have like to have lived the student life and studied geography or biology.

Asked if is ''envious'' of his pals back home in Ireland, he told Grazia magazine: ''One hundred per cent.

''All the time.

''I would have loved to have gone to uni.

''I didn't know, like I was 16.

''I filled out a form for a TV show. And then six months later, I was in one of the biggest bands in the world. It's just weird.''

The 'Flicker' hitmaker - who released his new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' this week - recently admitted he still doesn't see himself as a ''superstar''.

He said: ''There's a humble side to being Irish that is quite appealing.

''Of course, a humble person wouldn't say that! But I don't see myself as a superstar or anything like that.''

These days Niall can get around town without worrying about being stopped by fans ''every five seconds'', but he admitted it was ''frustrating being hidden away'' during One Direction's heyday.

He said: ''I can live a normal life. I'm a chilled-out fella but it was frustrating being hidden away. You had a fear of going out cos you'd get stopped every five seconds.''