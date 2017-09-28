Niall Horan was the ''quieter'' member in One Direction and he is still able to slip into the background, even when he is on public transport.
The 24-year-old singer admitted being a solo artist is very different because when he was with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik - who left in March 2015, a year before the group went on hiatus - Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne - he would let one of them ''take the lead'' but now all the attention is on him.
Speaking to Shortlist magazine, he said: ''In 1D I was a lot quieter than the other boys.
''I'd maybe only answer a couple of questions here and there and let the others take the lead. Now, it's all on me.
''Being in such a huge band feels like conquering Mount Everest. And I don't know if I'll scale something that height again. But I've made peace with that.''
But the 'Slow Hands' singer has revealed even without the 'History' hitmakers by his side to steal the limelight he is still able to slip into the background and goes unnoticed on public transport when he is in London.
He said: ''In London people don't really pay attention to me - in a good way. I'm not saying everyone should know who I am, but I go on the Tube, or walk down the street, absolutely no problem. I went to Chelsea vs Tottenham at Wembley, and got the Tube therewith the Chelsea fans. Nothing.''
And Niall is also able to shed his ''Famous Niall Horan '' tag when returns home to Ireland, although he barely gets to spend time there any more.
The Mullingar-born star said: ''No one blows smoke up my a**e back home. All my schoolmates, friends from Ireland, I fall right back into that group, and I don't feel like Famous Niall Horan.
''I live half and half between London and LA. Last year I think I spent less than six days in Ireland, which is nuts.
''I spent the first 16 years of my life there and now I can barely do a week.''
