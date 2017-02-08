Niall Horan was ''surprised'' how much £20 could buy when he went to Asia.

The 23-year-old singer went travelling when he and the other members of One Direction - Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - decided to take a break from the music business and despite the group's huge success he managed to backpack around the Far East on a budget.

Speaking on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show' on UK station BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday (08.02.17), the vocalist said: '' I have been on a break for a while and bring everything out later in the summer.

''I went backpacking across South East Asia last year. It was incredible. We went around Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia, for six weeks. We did it on a budget and it was brilliant. You'd be surprised what 20 quid a night gets you over in Asia.''

Meanwhile, the 'This Town' hitmaker is set to perform at the final of Radio 2's 500 Words writing competition on February 23 at London's Tower of London, but the star has admitted he has ''never'' stopped by the popular tourist attraction to admire the Crown Jewels.

He explained: ''No, I actually haven't been to the Tower of London. I love London.''

And he ''can't wait'' to return to England's capital to sing in an intimate gig, although he has noticed performances on TV are very ''quiet'' in comparison to live gigs or large concerts.

He said: ''I can't wait, I'm looking forward to it. [It will be] me and my guitar, it's going to be chilled out in a small room. Not too busy. Performing on TV shows is pretty quiet, but not with a room full of kids.''