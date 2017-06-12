Niall Horan wants to die wearing a ''three-piece suit and polka-dot socks.''

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker may only be 23 years old but he has already started thinking about what he wants to be wearing when he takes his final breath on earth.

Speaking in the new edition of Notion magazine, he said: ''I'd want to be in a Paul Smith three-piece suit, with polka-dot socks and brown monk shoes. And a pair of these glasses of course. And with David Beckham's hairstyle.''

However, the blonde-haired hunk has a lot of stuff he wants to fit in before he pops his clogs as he's been so busy working on his solo material that he hasn't had time to date.

He explained: ''I was thinking about this today actually. I've been so busy between studios. Landed the other day when I had a week vacation - landed at noon and went straight to a rehearsal room with my new band for six or seven hours. The album was long days, so we were recording everything live full band. We're talking 11/12 hour days, everyday which is work, studio, home, bed, eat, you know. [I have] no time for Tinder.''

Niall has received rave reviews for his debut solo single 'This Town' and 'Slow Hands' but he never actually want to go it alone when the band announced their hiatus.

He said: ''There was never a point where I thought about [going solo]. I wasn't even planning on it at the start of last year, but then I just started writing songs because that's what I knew how to do, and then I was like, You know what? I like these songs; they're very me. So I showed them to management, and here we are.''

And, although his band mates - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne - are also working hard on their own solo material, Niall is adamant there is no rivalry.

He added: ''We're very supportive of each other, always texting and emailing.

''Harry was on 'Saturday Night Live' the other night texting, it's all very easy going with us - we don't feel a pressure between us... People think that we don't like each other, but we definitely do.''