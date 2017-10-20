Niall Horan wants to duet with Shawn Mendes.

The 'Slow Hands' singer is a big fan of the 'Stitches' hitmaker, and though their busy schedules have made it difficult for them to get together in the recording studio, he's hoping they'll find time in the coming months.

He said: ''The fans would love it. He's in the middle of his album at the minute so if we can get something rustled up in the next while, we'll see what happens. But we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.''

The 24-year-old singer is also a big fan of ''incredible'' Adele and thinks she's done a lot to promote British music.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''Oh I love Adele, she is a dream. She's just an unbelievable talent and what she's done for British music around the world - she's just incredible.''

Niall is the only member of One Direction to be recognised at the upcoming American Music Awards and he's honoured to have been shortlisted as Best New Artist.

He said: ''It's unbelievable. It's one of my favourite nights of the year. This year, with the nomination, it's really cool, especially with some of the sick artists that are out.''

And the 'This Town' hitmaker admits it has been ''tough'' to be a successful solo artist because his sound is so different to what is popular right now.

He said: ''My music probably stands out like a sore thumb today. You're competing in the charts with The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa. It's tough.''

While he's enjoying life as a solo artist, Niall still expects One Direction to get back together in the future.

He said: ''It's only been like two years or whatever so I'm not worried about it. I'm not rushing it and I'm not worried that it won't happen.''