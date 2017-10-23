Niall Horan is definitely up for reuniting with One Direction and insists the boys would be ''stupid not to'' reform.

The 'Slow Hands' singer has just released his debut solo album 'Flicker' and is enjoying being out on his own but he still misses his bandmates, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, and is sure that their hiatus, which started in January 2016, won't be a permanent thing.

Speaking to Australian chat show '60 Minutes', the Irish pop star said: ''[We'd be] stupid not to ... I'm up for it, yep, 100 per cent, I've said that on multiple occasions.''

Niall, 24, has earned rave reviews for his solo output, which he admits is influenced by The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and his pal Ed Sheeran.

But the 'Too Much To Ask' hitmaker would never distance himself from his boy band past because he knows he wouldn't have ever got the opportunity to make his record if he hadn't been a member of 1D - which also previously included Zayn Malik and was formed on UK TV talent show 'The X Factor' in 2010.

Speaking about his pride at being part of One Direction, he said: ''I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for it.''

Although Niall is keen to reform One Direction in the future, he has previously stated he doesn't think it will happen in the near future because the boys are all busy with solo projects and were exhausted by the time they headed off to pursue other projects.

He previously said: ''We were knackered by the end of One Direction... I wouldn't stick a date on it.''