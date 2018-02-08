Niall Horan wants to collaborate with the Eagles' Don Henley after his family practically ''adopted'' him.

The One Direction star met the 'Hotel California' hitmaker after hanging out with his daughter Annabel, and was left gobsmacked the singer and percussionist agreed to be a part of his 'Flicker' album documentary for Apple.

Niall told Australia's Herald Sun: ''I'm like the family's adopted son.

''He hardly ever does interviews. For him to say yes to doing an interview for me was good enough. He could have done the worst interview of all time and I wouldn't have given a sh*t! Don agreed to do that for me.''

The 24-year-old Irish heartthrob says he would love the chance to get into the studio with Don - who is also a successful solo artist - but admits he'd probably be so in awe of his idol he'd forget how to play his instrument.

He said: ''Imagine that. There would be nothing better than to be sitting in a room with my guitar in my hand with Don Henley, writing a song together.

''I'd probably forget how to play guitar. Just to have a jam with him would be enough, but imagine being on a song with Don Henley. That's the dream.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Niall had spent time in the studio with country music legend Shania Twain last year.

He said at the time: ''I have spent a bit of time with Shania in the studio. The guy who produced her album, 'Jacquire King', is doing a lot of my album, so I spent a lot of time with her, and she's great.

''I am learning about [country music] and I think it's really cool. The whole country singing in the States is really cool. I know these guys and I am learning about their ways.

''I grew up on the likes of The Eagles and my mum had Garth Brooks and Shania in the house all the time and in the car when I was growing up.

''Country is the heart of the kind of music that I like. When you hear my album you will hear flavours of folk and country and stuff like that.''