Niall Horan will start working on album number two when he's on the road in 2018.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker has been touring around the world off the back of his debut solo LP 'Flicker' and is already planning the time he'll have available for the odd ''jamming'' session in between shows.

He said: ''I'm touring next year. I'll tour this record now.

''I'd say over the course of the year I'll start writing. With jamming at sound checks and things like that, things always come up - little riffs and bits and pieces.''

One person he's hoping to nab to help pen the songs, is support star Julia Michaels - who has written for the likes of Fifth Harmony and Demi Lovato.

The Irish hunk told the Daily Star newspaper: ''She's one of the best songwriters on the planet so I'll be looking to sit down and write with her.''

Meanwhile, Niall recently reached out to Justin Bieber about teaming up on a fundraising single for the victims of the Californian wildfires.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker recently revealed he wants to help raise funds for those who have been affected by the devastating natural disaster sweeping across the state, and Niall, who has a home in Los Angeles, wants to help.

The 'This Town' singer said recently: ''We both live in LA and that's not too far from my house really where all those fires are kicking off, it's absolutely horrific. Three to four hundred homes destroyed and people's lives in tatters, so I thought about it when Justin reached out and sent that video.

''Of course if something is going on like that [a charity single] it's a no brainier, if he needs a hand with something I'd love to give him a hand.''

Justin shared a video on his Instagram account, in which he pledged his support.

He said: ''I'm going to have a conversation with some people and we are going to get moving on a solution. Obviously I'm not a fireman but I can use my resources to figure out ways to get some sort of restoration in certain communities.

''Fundraisers or whatever we can do. I'm going to get on that and in the meantime all the families and everyone who are struggling, just know that everything is going to be OK.''

At the time, Niall replied: ''Good man. Give me a shout if ya need a hand (sic)''