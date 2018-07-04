Niall Horan has revealed he will release his new single 'Finally Free' this week and it'll appear in the movie 'Smallfoot' in September.
Niall Horan is set to release his new single this week.
The 24-year-old singer hasn't released any content for a while because he's been busy on tour but he's finally revealed that he will drop 'Finally Free' - which will also appear in the forthcoming movie 'Smallfoot' in September - on Friday (06.07.18).
Taking to Twitter, the former One Direction star wrote: ''Delighted to announce my song 'Finally Free' for @Smallfootmovie . It will be released 6th July #Smallfoot''
He then added that he was ''in straight away'' when he was approached for the film.
He explained: ''This song will be part of the soundtrack for the movie . From the minute I seen a small clip from it , I was in straight away.. it's a must see (sic)''
He later shared a teaser clip from the movie with his soundtrack over the top.
Niall is expected to wrap up his 'Flicker World Tour' in September, but it looks like 'Finally Free' could be the last thing fans hear from him for a while as he recently admitted that he's going to take some time out once he's returned home later this year as he wants to focus on his second solo album and hang out with his friends.
He said: ''Having the band there is great so in the soundchecks we will jam out something and see what happens.
''Nothing has really come yet. When I'm on tour I get into such a routine. And when you're writing songs I feel like that needs to be 100 per cent your focus.
''So I'm going to take a couple of months off after the tour, which finishes in September. Then I'll just write until I've got good tunes. I'm not coming back until I do.
''I find the slower songs come more naturally for me. I would like to create a bit more of the up-tempo stuff and try to cement my sound. That's something to work on.''
