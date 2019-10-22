Niall Horan will release his second studio album in early 2020.

The 26-year-old singer is ''ready to go'' with the record - a follow up to his 2017 debut album 'Flicker' - after recording 60 songs, but he still needs to cut the tunes down to a respectable number.

He said: ''The album's not coming out until maybe January, February, something like that ... March next year, you know, with the whole roll out of singles and going to do promo all over the world and such things.

''So, let the label do their thing, but I'm ready to go!

''I'll condense the songs down to that particular number in the coming weeks when I spend a bit more time with it.''

Niall has managed to scrap more than 40 tunes, but is stilling hoping to whittle his song selection down to around 14 or 15 before his new record comes out.

He added to Hits Radio: ''I've cut it down to about ... I've written about 60 songs.

''I've got it to 19, and then obviously ... no-one wants to hear a 19-track album!

''It's a lot of songs to listen to - I'm fine with maybe 14, 15, somewhere in that region, I don't mind that. I have time.''

The One Direction star recently dropped the album's first single, 'Nice To Meet Ya', and he took just one day to write the track.

He recently said: ''For the second album, I got less time with him because I'd been touring and it was hard to get in together. But we got two days. We did the single on the first day and then we did another song on the second day. 'Nice To Meet Ya', it gives me 2000s rock, Kasabian/Arctic Monkeys vibes, which I think will be very popular.

''To now have the single, I am just so happy because there is something magic ... I truly believe there is something magic when we write together. It was a really special day.''