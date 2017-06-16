Niall Horan will play a charity golf match for 'Children In Need' next year.

The 23-year-old singer - who is currently pursuing a solo career following his band One Direction going on hiatus in 2016 - has confirmed he will be getting out his clubs out for the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, South East England, in 2018 to support the BBC run charity and raise money to help disadvantaged kids in the UK.

Niall performed his current signal 'Slow Hands' on Chris Evans' Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Friday (16.06.17) before he confirmed he will be appearing at the annual event alongside Chris and professional Justin Rose.

Host Chris applauded the star for his performance before saying: ''And you've agreed to play golf for us next year for 'Children In Need'?'

To which Niall - who has competed at the event before - replied: ''I'm going to play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next year, me you and Justin Rose, yep.''

The musician is no stranger to attending golf events alongside golfer Justin, 36.

The pair joined forces last year to host the Horan & Rose Gala Event at The Grove, raising £800,000 for CRUK Kids and Teens, Irish Autism and the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation.

The Irish-born singer also took a break from the recording of his debut solo album earlier this year to attend the Genesis Open Pro-where he spoke about how he balances his music career with his love of golf in which he spilled her prefers to play in America because of the weather.

He said: ''When I'm in America it's kind of easy, it's been freezing at home, playing on icy greens and stuff like that so yeah I've been out here and play a couple of times a week it's obviously busy for me as I'm making my album but always try and get out as much as I can yeah.''