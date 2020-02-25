Niall Horan plans to play ''a serious amount of golf'' in between his 'Nice To Meet Ya Tour' shows.

The former One Direction star has just announced his global run in support of his second solo album, 'Heartbreak Weather', will be heading to Australia later this year, kicking off on September 30 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, before heading to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on October 2, and the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on October 3.

And whilst promoting his shows Down Under, the 'No Judgement' singer admitted he plans his dates so he can fit in some golfing - his other love in life.

Speaking to Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa on their radio show, he said of the upcoming dates: ''I wish it was quicker.

''I have to get through a few places first, you know?

''I'm really excited.

''It's going to be unbelievable, I can't wait.''

And when quizzed on whether he consider how many rounds of the club sport he can get in between his gigs, Niall admitted: ''Oh there is absolutely no doubt about that ... I will be playing a serious amount of golf.''

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter - who toured Oz with his debut solo record 'Flicker' in 2018 - has played golf since he was a young child, and in 2016 he even set up the Modest! Golf management company to help scout new talent in the sport.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker even has a room in his house which has been decked out as a mini golfing green, complete with a hole and an outer rim of fake grass.

The Irish star - who releases 'Heartbreak Weather' on March 13 - previously revealed that he plays with a handicap of nine, and would never consider swapping his music career for a life as a professional golfer, as he doesn't think he has the natural skill required.

He said: ''I'm a sports fan in general and I watch a lot of sport and when I was 12 or 13 I joined my local golf club and fell in love with golf then. I play off 9, it basically means I'm not as good as the pros, if I wanted to be a pro I'd have to be plus 5 or 6 so I'm quite far away from that. If I had natural talent for golf then I would go pro. I'm a plodder and a hacker, like all the other amateurs. I'm even worse at mini golf!''