Niall Horan has joined the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone.

The One Direction star is already feeling ''nervous'' about performing in front of 80,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium on June 10.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on 'Capital Breakfast', Niall admitted: ''You're stepping out in front of 80,000 people, it's going to be scary! But you have to relish it at the same time, you know they're your songs, people know them that are coming to watch because they listen to the station, they're going to have a good day and you're amongst a great line-up.''

Also joining the 'Slow Hands' hitmaker on the bill is Dua Lipa, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie, James Arthur, Martin Jensen and 'X Factor' runners-up 5 After Midnight.

It will be a great chance for Niall and his pal Shawn Mendes to remind each other of the collaboration they've been planning to do for ages, as the 'Treat You Better' singer is also performing.

Of the gig, Shawn previously said: ''I've never even seen that many people in front of me so I'm very excited ... I'm going to see if I can get the crowd to sing - I've never actually had the opportunity to make 80,000 people sing along to a song so I'm hoping I can do that.''

Other performers include Little Mix, Rag'n' Bone Man and Sean Paul, Julia Michaels, Zedd, Louisa Johnson and JP Cooper.

Maroon 5, Zara Larsson, Charlie Puth, Stormzy, Clean Bandit, Jax Jones and Raye are also set to storm the music extravaganza next month.

One more ''huge'' name is to be announced for the ball on Thursday (11.04.17).

Ashley Tabor, founder & executive president of Global, said: ''Just when you didn't think it could get any better, more international superstars join the already outstanding line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball. Tomorrow, from 7.30am Roman Kemp will reveal one more huge name on the Capital London Breakfast Show and we can assure you, you won't want to miss it!''