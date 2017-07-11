Niall Horan has promised fans he will be extending his 'Flicker Sessions' tour into 2018.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker has vowed to give those who don't live near to the places he has chosen for his shows that he will book in more next year and that he is just getting used to touring again, hence there only being 21 gigs planned for 2017.

In a note to his 30.9 million followers on Twitter, he wrote: ''Hi guys, It's been incredible to see such an amazing reaction to the 'Flicker Sessions'.

''Thank you so much per usual for your love and support.

''For those of you wondering why I'm not stopping nearer you this time please bear with me a little longer while I plan 2018.

''This is just the beginning and an opportunity for me to re-learn the craft of doing shows and touring in general.

''Please stay patient and there will be more exciting news soon. Love you all

Nialler xx (sic)''

The 23-year-old Irish hunk is set to perform in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland on August 29 and will wrap the run at The Masonic in San Francisco in the US on November 22.

Announcing the news on Twitter, he wrote: ''Hello lovely people, I'm delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017. Go to http://niallhoran.com for all the info ! (sic)''

The One Direction star is expected to release his new record at some point later this year.

Niall received rave reviews for his first single 'This Town' and 'Slow Hands' and, although he can't wait to give fans more content, he said he's not yet thought of a name for it.

He said last month: ''I listen to a lot of 80s funk rock, and I started playing on the piano and that came up ... and hopefully the album will be later this year. I'm still trying to come up with the name, we've only recently just finished recording it.''

Niall Horan's 'Flicker Sessions 2017' tour dates are as follows:

29/08/2017 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre

31/08/2017 London, UK O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

03/09/2017 Stockholm, Sweden Annexet

10/09/2017 Sydney, Australia Enmore Theatre

14/09/2017 Tokyo, Japan EX Theater

19/09/2017 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

26/09/2017 Mexico City, Mexico El Plaza Condesa

01/10/2017 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Vivo Rio

29/10/2017 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

31/10/2017 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

01/11/2017 Toronto, ONMassey Hall

03/11/2017 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

04/11/2017 Washington, DC The Fillmore Silver Spring

06/11/2017 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach

09/11/2017 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando

10/11/2017 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

13/11/2017 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

15/11/2017 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre

17/11/2017 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

20/11/2017 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

22/11/2017 San Francisco, CA The Masonic