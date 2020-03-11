Niall Horan thinks his career is a story of ''right place, right time''.

The 26-year-old pop star joined One Direction on 'The X Factor' back in 2010, and looking back on the last decade, Niall admits it's been a whirlwind ride.

He shared: ''All the parents had one thing in common with the band and they all said, 'We just went to the audition and never came home,' which is true.

''I moved to a new country at 16 years old. I mean, to go on to do what I did was pretty amazing. But at the time, it was yesterday I was in school and in a small town of about 20,000 people and now, I'm living in London in a band that, in hindsight, went on to do what it did.

''But at the time it was all a bit crazy and if that had gone the opposite way, I would have been back sitting in my hometown, just scratching my head, wondering what I was going to do. It was right place, right time, I suppose in a way.''

One Direction have been on an indefinite hiatus since 2016, thereby allowing the members of the group to make solo albums.

Niall - who is releasing his second solo album, 'Heartbreak Weather', later this week - is loving life as a solo artist, and he's determined to be as honest as possible with his music.

He told Glamour magazine: ''Sometimes I find myself sitting there and I go, 'Can I say that line? Or should I? Am I ready to say that?'

''So, you have to push yourself, but when you do you it feels more rewarding and it clears that thought in your head. I'm lucky that I've got that vehicle of songwriting as a vehicle to clear the head.''