Niall Horan says ''dirt is the word'' for his next album.

The former One Direction star is currently working on a follow-up to his debut LP 'Flicker', and he has revealed his plans to channel the ''funky sexiness'' of hit single 'Slow Hands'.

Speaking on George Ezra's podcast, he said: ''That's what I'll aim for next time, not so much electric but that bit of dirt; yeah, dirt is the word.''

The 25-year-old star admitted his strives to achieve the same level of songwriting as Coldplay, and he praised the band's ability to develop over the years.

He added: ''Coldplay have done so well over the years, moving with the times and kept originality.

''They've got a least two off every album where you go 'woah, banger.' ''

Meanwhile, Niall added he has been enjoying playing the tracks off his first record live on tour without getting ''bored'', and he set that as a benchmark for the next collection.

He explained: ''['Slow Hands'] was so different from what is on the radio which is why it was so big.

''I've played 82 shows this year and I have not gotten bored of singing these songs, that's the agenda for the next time around.''

The single hit number seven in the UK rankings - his highest charting solo song to date - and it was taken from his first LP which sold over two million copies, as well as hitting the top spot in Ireland, Canada and the US.

Despite 1D going their separate ways, Niall has revealed he is still in touch with his former band mates, including Harry Styles and Lia Payne.

He said: ''I see the boys in LA... I would say personality wise me and Louis [Tomlinson] were closer.

''You get on with different people for different reasons, it's like a family.''