Niall Horan says he and his former One Direction bandmates should ''probably'' try not to release music at the same time.

The Irish hunk has dropped new single 'Put A Little Love On Me' today (06.12.19) - the second single taken from his upcoming second solo record, which follows hit single 'Nice To Meet Ya' - whilst Louis Tomlinson has put out his new heartfelt track 'Adore You' and Liam Payne has finally released his much-delayed debut solo record, 'LP1'.

Niall has insisted that it's simply coincidence that they are dropping new music at the same time, as it's not something they discuss with one another.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's something we don't talk about, the fact we keep releasing music at the same time.

''We should probably start staying away from each other in terms of that but we will get it one day. But thank God there's enough room for us all.''

Harry is the only member of the chart-topping group - which went on hiatus in 2015 - who has narrowly missed releasing on the same day, as his second album 'Fine Line' is released next Friday (13.12.19).

Meanwhile, 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker recently joked about a possible One Direction reunion on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 25-year-old singer made numerous tongue-in-cheek references to the 'History' group as he hosted the hit US comedy show.

He quipped: ''I'm not in a boy band anymore. I'm in a man band.

''How crazy would it be if they were here tonight? They're not though.

''But wouldn't it be crazy if they were? But they're not.''

Harry still considers his bandmates to be ''family'' - although his did joke about Zayn Malik, who left the group in abrupt fashion in 2015.

The 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker said: ''I love those guys. Niall [Horan], Liam [Payne], Louis [Tomlinson] ... Uh.. Ringo! Yeah, that's it.''

One a more serious note, Liam recently admitted he doesn't see the band reuniting for ''at least two years''.

He said: ''All I can say is, through album cycles and single cycles, I see everybody putting songs out at the moment , I don't think for at least the next two years it's going to happen.''

The 'Stack It Up' singer also admitted he doubts Zayn will ever return to the band because he didn't leave on ''great terms''.