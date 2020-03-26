According to Niall Horan, his track 'Dear Patience' has become ''very relevant'' during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 26-year-old singer performed the song - which features on his new album, 'Heartbreak Weather' - on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and Niall feels the track has become increasingly poignant in recent weeks.
The pop star explained: ''I just thought - it's an album track, but I thought it was really relevant right now because I wrote it at a time when I needed to be patient. And if anyone needs to patient right now, it's all of us.
''This song is basically me writing a letter to the feeling of patience, like, 'C'mon, dude. Let's go for a drink. We haven't spoke in a while.' So, I feel like we can all - it's very relevant right now. So, we can all pay attention to that.''
Niall performed the track from the comfort of his home during the ongoing pandemic.
He sang: ''Dear patience / If I pour my heart out, can you keep a promise? / 'Cause the situation / Is like a mountain that's been weighing on my conscious / If I'm being honest.''
Meanwhile, Harry Styles recently revealed he is learning Italian amid the pandemic.
The singer has been self-isolating at home and Harry has been making the most of his time indoors by learning new skills, including how to speak Italian and communicate in sign language.
Harry shared: ''It's a little difficult but it's all right - I'm lucky I'm with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod. It's a very strange time but we're just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks - you know, the classic quarantine stuff!
''Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.''
