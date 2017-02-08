Niall Horan writes a paragraph about each of his songs before jotting down the lyrics.

The 23-year-old singer recently took a six-week break from working on his debut solo album, but now he's back and has been plotting out exactly what he wants to achieve with each single.

Speaking about his method on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show' on UK station BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday (08.02.17), the Irish star said: ''I am in the middle of writing my album at the moment, so I have spent a lot of my time here [in Los Angeles]. There are a lot of writers out here, which is good.

''The way I write is I write concepts before, and come up with whether it will be a life story or making something up. I will always write something up, before I start writing [the song], maybe a paragraph about what I want the song to be based around and work from start to finish, let it flow out of your mouth and write it down as you're going.''

The former One Direction star has admitted he has good days and bad days writing, but he's on to something ''good'' at the moment.

He explained: ''I feel like, at the moment, I go through phases where I am writing some good stuff and some bad stuff. But at the moment, I think I am writing some good stuff, hopefully. It's been great, absolutely hectic. I've got to keep writing.''

The 'This Town' hitmaker decided to push back the release of his debut because he doesn't want to ''rush it''.

He previously said: ''I am taking my time on it. I don't want to rush it. I said it would be out at the start of the summer but I might push it back now a small bit. I don't really have an idea. I'll keep writing until it's there and when it's there I'll let everyone know. It's not going to be all singles.''