Niall Horan says he has a ''type'' of girl he's attracted to.

The 23-year-old singer - who is currently single - has admitted he likes the women he dates to have ''dark'' features, but insists he's not looking for love and is content being single for the rest of his 20s so he can savour his youth.

He said: ''I think I got a type, anyway. Dark hair, dark eyes. Someone I can see as a friend. At the moment, I'm enjoying being 23. I only get one go at me 20s. I'd like to give it me best go. I'm happy to go home alone on a Saturday night, drink and watch football.''

The 'This Town' hitmaker was previously romantically linked to pop megastar Selena Gomez, 24, and has praised her for bravely opening up about her battle with lupus.

The 'Hands To Myself' singer recently returned to the spotlight after she took some time away for a few months when she suffered from ''anxiety, panic attacks and depression'' brought on by the autoimmune disease.

Niall said: ''Selena is the ­perfect role model for young girls. It takes balls to go in front of the world and share your problems.''

As for his ex-girlfriend Ellie Goulding, 30, Niall says they still enjoy each other's company, but they have a platonic friendship.

Speaking about the 'On My Mind' hitmaker, he added to Billboard magazine: ''We always have a great laugh.''

Meanwhile, the 'Slow Hands' musician - who was previously a member of One Direction - has said he's in no hurry to settle down with anyone as he's ''flat out busy'' with his solo career and doesn't think a relationship will ''fit in'' with his hectic schedule.

When asked about his love life, he said recently: ''I've been flat-out busy and kind of went through a stage of not caring about it for a while and I'm going to be busy now for the summer again.

''So I don't really know where I'm going to fit that part in. But if it happens, it happens. I've got many years ahead for that.''