Niall Horan was ''stalker-ish'' when writing his debut solo album.

The 'Slow Hands' singer doesn't want fans to worry he's an ''emotional wreck'' when they hear the songs from his upcoming record as he insists it doesn't all come from personal experience, because the people he sees in everyday life have also inspired some of his tracks.

He told Tmrw magazine:''When you listen to it, you'll probably just think I was an emotional wreck.

''There's some really personal stuff on it. It sounds really stalker-ish, but the way I write is that I could be sitting on a train and see a couple talking to each other and I'd think of a concept around the way that they look at each other or whatever.

''I don't write all of the time from personal experience - sometimes I have concepts.''

Meanwhile, Niall will take to the stage at the One Love Manchester charity concert on Sunday (04.06.17) and insists to have him and the likes of Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay perform some of their hits is ''the least we can do'' in honour of those killed or injured at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert last month.

He told Sirius XM Hits 1's Mikey Piff: ''It's a terrible thing that happened, but I'm glad that Ariana can pull some of her friends together and get up on stage and raise some needed money for the victims of a terrible attack.

''I guess that's the least we can do as artists, is get up there and sing a few songs and try and put some smiles on faces in that part of the world.''

The 23-year-old singer has performed in the city a number of times with One Direction and always enjoyed the shows.

He added: ''The crowds up there are unbelievable. Some of the best gigs you'll do are in Manchester.''