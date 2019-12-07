Niall Horan says his latest single 'Put A Little Love On Me' is very special to him.
'Put A Little Love On Me' is ''very special'' to Niall Horan.
The 26-year-old singer has just released the deeply personal single, which will feature on his upcoming second solo album, and Niall admitted it holds a special meaning for him.
He said: '''Put A Little Love On Me' is out now. I recorded this song a number of times but always kept coming back to the original demo so I ended up using that for the final track. It's one of my favorite songs I've written and is very special to me.''
Meanwhile, Niall previously revealed that many of the songs on his new album were inspired by his heartbreak over his split from Hailee Steinfeld, 22.
He said: ''Going through heartbreak helped write the ballads, even some of the happy songs - the sad songs that are dressed up as happy songs sometimes. Also, touring. Experiencing touring and being on stage every night, getting that buzz off the crowd and being with fans who have paid their well-earned money to come and watch only you - you learn a lot about yourself, you learn about what people want to listen to.
''I have stuff that I want to write about on my mind all the time. I had just gone through a break up, which helps when it comes to writing songs, I guess. It helps vent the emotions.
''I am just ready to go! The album is fun. There are some very sad moments, but for the most part it is a fun album. There are some nice melodies in there, some cool guitar riffs. I think my fans are going to enjoy it.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...