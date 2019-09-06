Niall Horan's new heartbreak ballad was inspired by Hailee Steinfeld.

The 25-year-old singer split from the 22-year-old actress last year after almost a year of dating and Niall admitted 'Put A Little Love On Me' - which will feature on his second solo album - details how his heart was ''collapsing'' following the break-up.

The song includes the lyrics: ''I've still got so much love here beneath this skin, so darling put a little love on me, put a little love on me.

''When the lights come up and there's no shadows dancing, I look around as my heart is collapsing. Because you're the only one I need, so put a little love on me.''

And Niall told The Sun Online: ''It wouldn't be my album if it didn't have a sad, sad, sad ballad on it. This could potentially be my favourite song I've ever written.

''I'd just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens.''

Niall worked with Adele's producer Greg Kurstin on the track and explained: ''When I gave him this song and asked him to produce it I said, 'Adele the s**t out of this.'''

Niall's comeback single 'Nice To Meet Ya' also features heartbreak as he begs a female companion to stay.

Some of the lyrics include: ''I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear, 'cause when the morning comes I know you won't be there.''

Niall and Hailee split in December, with insiders claiming Hailee called time on the romance because of her ''insanely busy'' schedule.

A source said: ''Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key. Hailee knew she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy. She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie ['Bumblebee'].

''[They knew they] would be apart for mass amounts of time ... They really tried to make it work. It definitely was 'young love.'''

Whilst neither Hailee or Niall ever confirmed their relationship, Hailee did admit that she loves the person she is when she's in a settled romance.

She said: ''When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself.

''You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy ...

''I am one to spread [out] on the mattress and take up every inch of space. Now I don't want to do that anymore. I want to make as much room for you as possible.

''When you see them happy, it makes you happier. When you love who you are with that person ... there's nothing that compares.''