Niall Horan is reportedly ''really into'' his close pal Hailee Steinfeld.

The One Direction heartthrob has been seen getting close to the 'Pitch Perfect 3' actress over the past few months, and whilst Hailee recently claimed the pair were just friends, sources have claimed Niall hopes their friendship could progress to the next level.

A source told People magazine: ''She's not actively pursuing anything. Niall is really into her but she's unsure if she wants to get into something new right away. They've been friends for a long, long time and are very comfortable with each other. But it's nothing serious right now.''

The 24-year-old 'Slow Hands' singer and Hailee, 21, sparked new dating rumours over the weekend when they were spotted singing and dancing together at a Backstreet Boys show.

Rumours of their supposed romance were first sparked late last year, when Niall shared a sweet birthday tribute to Hailee on Instagram.

At the time, he wrote: ''Happy birthday to the loveliest person on the planet and one of my best friends @haileesteinfeld. Have no idea what the hell is going on in this photo. Love ya hails (sic)''

And she replied in a comment: ''I don't either but it makes me really happy. Thank you niall james (sic)''

Last month, Hailee admitted she is a ''very private person'' and said that whilst she is pleased her fans ''care enough'' about her to ask questions about her personal life, she would rather they respected her ''boundaries''.

Speaking about the rumours surrounding her and Niall, she said: ''I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I'm doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it's hard for people in general to realise that there are boundaries to a person's life and personal life.

''I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I'm comfortable with and they're there to listen and support me.''