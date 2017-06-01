Niall Horan says performing at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert is ''the least'' he can do.

The 23-year-old singer immediately said yes when his close pal Ariana asked him to perform at the benefit gig, following the terrorist attack at her concert at Manchester Arena last month in which 22 people died and over 50 were injured, and he is just happy to be able to help.

Niall told Sirius XM Hits 1's Mikey Piff: ''It's a terrible thing that happened, but I'm glad that Ariana can pull some of her friends together and get up on stage and raise some needed money for the victims of a terrible attack. I guess that's the least we can do as artists, is get up there and sing a few songs and try and put some smiles on faces in that part of the world.''

Niall was also full of praise for Manchester, explaining he had some of the best One Direction gigs ever in the city.

He said: ''The crowds up there are unbelievable. Some of the best gigs you'll do are in Manchester.''

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello says it's ''amazing'' that Ariana, 23, has bravely decided to come back to the northern city for her the One Love Manchester gig in aid of the victims of the horrific atrocity.

Camila, 20, said: ''She's you know, shaken up. I mean what can you say?''

Of the gig, which will be held this weekend, she said: ''I feel like it's horrible that it takes that for people to come together like that, but I am super proud of her.

''And I think coming back to Manchester especially, with everybody is amazing.''

Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester will take place at the cricket stadium at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on June 4.

Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas and Take That will be among the performers at the event.