Niall Horan and Simon Cowell ''played cupid'' for Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker has revealed how his One Direction bandmate and 'X Factor' boss Simon were responsible for getting him and the Girls Aloud singer together.

He said: ''Niall came over to me and said you'll never guess who's got a crush on you - Cheryl. I was saying something about Cheryl in Simon's house and he said I know who the future Mrs Payne is.

''Apparently he really embarrassed her one day by saying do you know who really really fancies you and she left the room bright red and Niall told me this whole story. They played Cupid. They are your boys.''

Liam is not only a doting father to the couple's one-month-old son Bear but also a doting boyfriend to Cheryl as he revealed he makes her tea whilst the couple watch 'Breaking Bad' together.

Opening up about the pair's life together, he added to The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''My Mrs is hooked on tea, I don't drink it but I'm always in the kitchen making her one, it's constant, I'm great at it now. And we're watching Breaking Bad. It is just so good. My Mrs wouldn't listen to me for the longest time and now she's hooked.

''I'm having to keep up on aeroplanes to make sure we're on the same episode. The other day a great bit was about to happen and Bear started crying so she had to leave and I was like 'no', I had to put it on pause. I love my baby but I was like 'please just watch.'''