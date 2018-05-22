Niall Horan is nursing a serious hangover that he claims has lasted almost 24 hours.

The Irish pop heartthrob took to Twitter on Monday (22.05.18) to reveal he was feeling the effects of having one too many alcoholic beverages over the weekend.

The One Direction star has been enjoying some downtime since finishing the European leg of his 'Flicker World Tour' on May 12.

However, he can't wait to get back out on the road in Australia and New Zealand next week.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: ''Really enjoying the time off but excited to get back at it already . If ya haven't got a ticket yet , go get one and come see me .. .It's bad when I'm still hungover at 10pm the next day. (sic)''

The 'On The Loose' hitmaker jets out to New Zealand on June 1 for his concert at Spark Arena in Auckland.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old star recently shared how his next album - the follow-up to his debut solo LP 'Flicker' - won't be based on failed relationships.

He said: ''A lot of this album was driven from personal experiences and heartache and stuff like that. But I don't have that at the moment, so I think a lot more will just be going out and writing songs, and trying to write good songs, instead of being stuck on one particular concept.

''The album kind of turned out to be a concept album because it was about one particular thing, so I do think that next time will be a little bit different.''

Niall - who is said to be dating Hailee Steinfeld - has admitted that he was inspired to ditch the love songs after hearing Sam Smith talk about how he can no longer write break-up ballads because he's in a happy relationship.

The 'Slow Hands' singer explained: ''I heard him saying in an interview he did recently that he feels weird singing these songs now that are on this album because he's not heartbroken anymore. He's singing about stuff that makes him sad, but he's not sad anymore, so he does find it funny. And that kind of resonated with me. Now I'm thinking I just want to write songs, and not write about something in particular.''