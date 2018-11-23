Niall Horan admitted that it was ''like being at school'' when he was on 'The X Factor' with his One Direction pals and he misses those days.
Niall Horan misses the camaraderie of being in One Direction.
The 25-year-old singer admitted that it was ''like being at school'' when he was on 'The X Factor' with his bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne and ''it was like being with your mates'' while performing on stage.
Speaking on the George Ezra & Friends podcast, he said: ''We had enough time to get to know each other. Being in 'The X Factor' house we were living in the same room, all five of us, two bunk beds and a single bed and we were in there with each other for 10 weeks. It was like being at school but we just happened to go on national TV on Saturday nights. It was a bit strange. We got on really well. When you look left and right onstage you know that you're with your mates.''
The 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers rose to fame when Niall was just 16, but despite the potential pitfalls of fame, the 'Slow Hands' singer never let it phase him as he was just having fun.
He said: ''You don't say no because you're 16 years old ... when you're given opportunities like that and the world is watching, you don't care, you're just having a lot of fun. And I think that is what made people like One Direction in the first place, people were like, 'They're literally just five normal lads who can sing and look like they're having a bit of a laugh.'''
As for the One Direction member the musician is closest to, Niall is in regular contact with 26-year-old Louis - who is a judge on this year's 'X Factor' - as he lives near him.
He said: ''I'd say Louis. Everyone's busy, I'll see Louis now that I'm here, and he lives near me in LA as well ... I believe Harry's over there as well so when I go there, I'll get to see all the boys that are in LA.''
