Niall Horan says recording 'Heartbreak Weather' was the ''most fun'' he's ever had in a studio.

The 26-year-old pop star's new album was inspired by his break-up from a girlfriend, thought to be Hailee Steinfeld - but he still relished the experience of making the record and he can't wait to tour with his new music.

He told the BBC: ''I was just like, 'Come on, have a laugh, you can't go around moping'. And it turned out to be the most fun I've ever had in the studio. A really fun year.

''I'm gonna have so much fun doing the shows.''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Niall claimed his career is a story of ''right place, right time''.

The singer joined One Direction on 'The X Factor' back in 2010, and looking back on the last decade, Niall admitted it's been a whirlwind ride.

He shared: ''All the parents had one thing in common with the band and they all said, 'We just went to the audition and never came home,' which is true.

''I moved to a new country at 16 years old. I mean, to go on to do what I did was pretty amazing. But at the time, it was yesterday I was in school and in a small town of about 20,000 people and now, I'm living in London in a band that, in hindsight, went on to do what it did.

''But at the time it was all a bit crazy and if that had gone the opposite way, I would have been back sitting in my hometown, just scratching my head, wondering what I was going to do. It was right place, right time, I suppose in a way.''