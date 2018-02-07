Niall Horan, J Hus and James Bay and more have been added to BBC Music's The Biggest Weekend extravaganza in Swansea.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker, grime star and 'Hold Back The River' singer/songwriter are set to perform at Swansea's Singleton Park in Wales between May 26 and May 27, joining previously announced Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Also confirmed for the Welsh leg are Jess Glynne, Craig David, Years & Years and Wolf Alice.

One Direction star Niall said: ''Swansea! I am so looking forward to seeing you in May with Radio 1. Delighted to be a part of The Biggest Weekend. The line-up is absolutely incredible and I cannot wait to be back in Swansea to perform for you all.''

'Bouff Daddy' rapper J Hus said: ''See you in Swansea at The Biggest Weekend, I really can't wait!''

Garage king Craig David said: ''It's going to be wicked! Especially this year there is no Glastonbury so The Biggest Weekend is the big big one!''

And pop beauty Jess added: ''I am very very excited! At Big Weekend the crowds are the most amazing you can get, they are so supportive and loud and fun!''

Also appearing along with Welsh legends Manic Street Preachers, Beck and Public Service Broadcasting at Titanic Slipways in Belfast, Northern Ireland, over the same weekend, are Goldie (Live), Orbital, Breeders, Franz Ferdinand, First Aid Kit, Ash and Young Fathers.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Nigel Kennedy with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra are set for Scone Palace in Perth, Scotland, with the additions of Simple Minds, The Shires, Jamie Cullum and more.

Whilst Coventry's War Memorial Park will see Paloma Faith and UB40 featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey join Billy Ocean, Snow Patrol, Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, Nigel with the Concert Orchestra on the bill for the weeknd of May 27 and May 28.

The four-nation extravaganza is only going to run in 2018, in the absence of Glastonbury festival this summer.

Bob Shennan, Director BBC Radio and Music, said: ''The Biggest Weekend is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime festival for everyone that loves music, whether they are at the venues in person or enjoying the whole spectacle of performances being streamed through iPlayer along with all our TV, radio and digital networks. Wherever you are in the country, you will be part of the biggest music event, with the widest selection of musical genres, the BBC has ever put on.''

Tickets for The Biggest Weekend go on sale on February 12, priced at £18 plus £4.50 booking fee.