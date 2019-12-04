Niall Horan is ''very much single''.

The former One Direction hunk - who split from Hailee Steinfeld in December 2018, after 11 months of dating - has once again quashed rumours he's romancing US pop superstar Selena Gomez and insisted he's not seeing anyone at all.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker told Australia's Hit 90.9′s Brekkie Crew podcast: ''Do I have a girlfriend? I don't, no.

''I'm very much single. Very much single.''

Niall admitted that it's ''annoying'' when he's seen out with female pals and suddenly it's assumed he's on a date with them.

He added: ''That's the most annoying part. Try and be friends with a female.''

The 26-year-old singer - who will release his second solo record and embark on a US tour with Lewis Capaldi in 2020 - insisted that his work comes first at the moment.

He said: ''I'm focusing on the job at the minute ... If it comes to you, it comes to you.''

The 'Nice To Meet Ya' hitmaker recently admitted he would love to collaborate with ''good friend'' Selena, whilst denying they are anything more than friends

He said: ''People are fickle. Aren't they? They don't know whether they want us to date or go on a song together.

''I mean that would be great. She's obviously a talented girl. And she's a really good friend of mine.''

Meanwhile, the Irish star channelled the heartbreak from his split from ex-girlfriend Hailee into his upcoming record - the follow-up to 2017's 'Flicker' - and teased he was very close to finishing the record in October.

He said: ''I just have to like get down to what songs are actually on this album. I like too many of them. I'm about two songs off of full completion.

''When I was writing this album I tried to get all the feelings that you have after a break up.

''If that's my centre point. Then I can just write different songs around that.

''That's the kind of idea I was doing.

''Like some nights you feel like you wanna go out with your friends and wreck the place. And then like other days you're really sad.''