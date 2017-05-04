Niall Horan isn't bothered about being in a relationship.

The former One Direction singer - who was previously romantically linked to Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez - is currently enjoying the single life, and has said he's in no hurry to settle down with anyone as he's ''flat out busy'' with his solo career and doesn't think a relationship will ''fit in'' with his hectic schedule.

When asked about his love life, the 'This Town' singer said: ''I've been flat-out busy and kind of went through a stage of not caring about it for a while and I'm going to be busy now for the summer again.

''So I don't really know where I'm going to fit that part in. But if it happens, it happens. I've got many years ahead for that.''

With his day to day life being so busy, the hunk might have more luck if he turned his attention to dating apps, although he says he thinks there'd be ''uproar'' if he joined Tinder.

He said: ''Imagine being on Tinder, there'd be uproar! I don't think the online dating thing is for me.

''It's not really my thing. It's not very practical but I'm more of a bumping into someone in a bar or someone introducing me to someone.

''I'm also quite shy, you'd be surprised. I'm not very good at talking to them.''

Although Niall - who is set to release his second solo single 'Slow Hands' - on Thursday (04.05.17) is enjoying being single, his former band mate Liam Payne recently welcomed a son named Bear into the world with his 33-year-old girlfriend Cheryl, and Niall has said he's ''happy'' for the new parents.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''I was happy for him. She's one of the most beautiful women in the country so he did well there as far as I'm concerned. She's a lovely girl, he's a lovely guy and now they've got a baby and it's great.''