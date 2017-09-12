Niall Horan has revealed he is currently single but he is looking for love.
Niall Horan has hinted he is a low-key dater.
The 'Slow Hands' singer has confirmed he is currently single but is on the lookout for a new girlfriend, he just needs to find the right lady.
During an interview on the Fitzy and Wippa radio show on Australian station Nova FM on Tuesday (11.09.17), the 23-year-old Irish pop star was asked what his relationship status was, and he replied: ''Yeah, still single.''
Niall was then quizzed on his go-to dating moves and whether or not he splashes serious cash on the girls he takes out.
Host Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald - who presents with his co-host Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli - asked: ''What's the most romantic thing that you have done for a lass? Have you taken someone on a private jet?''
Niall then admitted: ''I have''.
The hosts then enquired if the final destination was Las Vegas, and Niall laughed: ''Don't bring anyone to Vegas!''
Explaining his dating moves, he added: ''I live quite the simple life actually.''
Niall's ex-girlfriends include Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez and Australian beauty Melissa Whitelaw and he has revealed that he still has a ''great laugh'' with Ellie.
The One Direction star has previously revealed his perfect woman, and admits he'd prefer her to have ''dark hair and dark eyes''.
He said: ''I think I got a type, anyway. Dark hair, dark eyes. Someone I can see as a friend. At the moment, I'm enjoying being 23. I only get one go at me 20s. I'd like to give it my best go. I'm happy to go home alone on a Saturday night, drink and watch football.''
