Niall Horan has hinted he is a low-key dater.

The 'Slow Hands' singer has confirmed he is currently single but is on the lookout for a new girlfriend, he just needs to find the right lady.

During an interview on the Fitzy and Wippa radio show on Australian station Nova FM on Tuesday (11.09.17), the 23-year-old Irish pop star was asked what his relationship status was, and he replied: ''Yeah, still single.''

Niall was then quizzed on his go-to dating moves and whether or not he splashes serious cash on the girls he takes out.

Host Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald - who presents with his co-host Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli - asked: ''What's the most romantic thing that you have done for a lass? Have you taken someone on a private jet?''

Niall then admitted: ''I have''.

The hosts then enquired if the final destination was Las Vegas, and Niall laughed: ''Don't bring anyone to Vegas!''

Explaining his dating moves, he added: ''I live quite the simple life actually.''

Niall's ex-girlfriends include Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez and Australian beauty Melissa Whitelaw and he has revealed that he still has a ''great laugh'' with Ellie.

The One Direction star has previously revealed his perfect woman, and admits he'd prefer her to have ''dark hair and dark eyes''.

He said: ''I think I got a type, anyway. Dark hair, dark eyes. Someone I can see as a friend. At the moment, I'm enjoying being 23. I only get one go at me 20s. I'd like to give it my best go. I'm happy to go home alone on a Saturday night, drink and watch football.''