Niall Horan now feels ''more comfortable'' as a solo artist.

The 26-year-old singer is set to release his second solo album, 'Heartbreak Weather', later this week - and Niall has admitted to feeling more ''confident'' than when he released his debut solo record, 'Flicker', back in 2017.

Niall reflected: ''I was excited with the first one. But now that I have lived with my new solo life for a little bit, I feel more comfortable and I am feeling more confident when I walk into a studio.

''I feel like I've written personally - I mean, it could all go head t**s up and it could be game over - but I feel like I've written my best stuff. You don't realise until you look back in hindsight, the difference between to when I was 17 to 20 or 20 to 22.

''When I made the first album, I was probably 22 or 23 years old and the gap between 23 and 26 years is even more. You look completely different; although I hope I hold onto the baby face for a little bit.''

Niall - who first found fame as part of One Direction - thinks he's ''matured'' in his personal and professional life over the last few years.

He said to Glamour magazine: ''I feel like I matured a lot in certain aspects.

''Musically, I found I'm willing to take a few more chances and it's given me a little bit more confidence when I walk in a room.''

Meanwhile, Niall recently claimed touring with One Direction was like going on a ''school trip''.

The band - who are currently on an indefinite hiatus - embarked on their first arena tour of the US back in 2013, and Niall admitted to having had an ''unbelievable'' time on the road.

He said: ''The craic we had was unbelievable. Because we were so young, it was literally like being on a school trip, but we'd go on stage in the evening. It was such a good laugh.''