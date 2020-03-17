Niall Horan is a ''bad communicator in relationships''.

The 26-year-old pop star has admitted he relishes songwriting because he struggles to be candid about his emotions in his everyday life.

Niall - who previously dated Hailee Steinfeld - shared: ''I'm a bad communicator in relationships. I struggle to talk about things.

''I don't like to let things build up in me and songwriting does help get it out but it can happen too late.''

Despite his fame and success, Niall still has the ''same faults as everyone else''.

The singer told FAULT magazine: ''I'm bad at being a celebrity probably because I don't like to think of myself as a celebrity. I'm a normal fella with the same faults as everyone else!''

Niall has always tried to retain control over his own career and has insisted he doesn't indulge ''bulls**t''.

The chart-topping star - who released his second solo album, 'Heartbreak Weather', earlier this month - reflected: ''I've never let people pull the wool over my eyes, I don't take bulls**t.

''I've only ever released something if I thought it was me or done photoshoots that felt like me. I've just tried to grow the artist in me because first off I'm a songwriter through and through.

''I've not let people pull me in any direction, they know that I won't release something if I don't like.''

Meanwhile, Niall recently admitted he hopes he's still touring when he's 70.

The singer joined One Direction back in 2010, and has revealed he'd love to be playing stadium gigs in his 70s, like his mentors Sir Elton John and Don Henley.

He said: ''I'd absolutely love to be there if the people will have me around. That's what you want.

''You strive for legendary status and if you get it, you get it, and if you don't, well at least you tried.''