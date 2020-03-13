Niall Horan hopes he's still touring when he's 70.

The 26-year-old pop star - who joined One Direction back in 2010 - has revealed he'd love to be playing stadium gigs in his 70s, like his mentors Sir Elton John and Don Henley.

He said: ''I'd absolutely love to be there if the people will have me around. That's what you want. You strive for legendary status and if you get it, you get it, and if you don't, well at least you tried.''

Niall is set to tour the US in April alongside his long-time friend Lewis Capaldi.

But Niall will be shunning the excesses of fame when they take to the road, insisting he wants to deliver ''value for money'' for his fans.

He told the BBC: ''I'm big on value for money - and there's nothing worse than going to a gig and looking at someone that's tired or bored.

''I have to perform for like an hour and 40 minutes, so I can't [go partying] every night. I'll be in the gym every day and Lewis said he's doing the same, so it's gonna be the chilled out version of us.''

Niall recently claimed that he felt insulated from pressure during his One Direction days.

The singer explained that he was able to share the burden of fame with his bandmates.

Niall said: ''We all came from simple backgrounds, we had that in common and it helped along the way.

''When it was all going on around us, we were just in our little bubble chatting about how crazy it is and how we couldn't believe where we were all the time.

''We never really saw ourselves as these big celebrities. We were just in this little fishbowl having a great time and all the madness was going on around us.''