Niall Horan is too busy for love.

The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker insists writing and recording his solo album is taking up so much of his time, he can't even use dating app Tinder to try and find a new girlfriend.

Speaking to Notion magazine, he explained: ''I've been so busy between studios.The album was long days, as we were recording everything live full band.

''We' re talking 11-12 hour days, every day which is like work, studio, home, bed, eat, you know - I have no time for Tinder!''

Niall may be struggling to find time for relationships, but his focus is very much on his music career, as he hopes to working for ''years and years'', much like his musical heroes.

The 23-year-old star said: ''That's the goal: to be able to do this for years and years and to be still producing good stuff - that would be great.

''I've always been a big Bob Dylan fan, and that's longevity at its finest. Him and Eric Clapton, that's the ultimate for anybody who makes music.''

Meanwhile, Niall has insisted there is no competition between himself and his One Direction bandmates - Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson - with their respective solo careers because they are all working on very different music, and it would be ''weird'' if they all adopted a similar sound.

He said: ''We are enjoying it all, everyone else thinks that we're rivals. It would be weird if we were all releasing the same kind of music, but we're not.''

The 'This Town' singer recently admitted some of the songs he's written for his new record sound ''stalkerish'', but insisted they are not all penned from personal experience.

He said: ''When you listen to it, you'll probably just think I was an emotional wreck.

''There's some really personal stuff on it. It sounds really stalker-ish, but the way I write is that I could be sitting on a train and see a couple talking to each other and I'd think of a concept around the way that they look at each other or whatever.

''I don't write all of the time from personal experience - sometimes I have concepts.''