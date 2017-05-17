Niall Horan shares a ''similar taste'' in music to Harry Styles.

The 23-year-old singer and his One Direction bandmate have both embarked on their own solo careers in recent months, and Niall thinks it's ''brilliant'' that Harry, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are all currently pursuing their personal ambitions.

He shared: ''I know them all very well, and I know what music they're into, so when I hear what they're releasing, it's no shock to me.

''Me and Harry have similar taste, maybe his is a bit more rockier than mine, but it's great watching everyone do their own thing. It's brilliant.''

Niall also admitted he is excited by the prospect of making his own music as a solo artist.

Reflecting on his solo sound, the 'This Town' hitmaker told 97.1 AMP Radio: ''There was a lot of 1D stuff I wrote that was along the lines of Fleetwood [Mac], stuff like that, and I hear myself in them songs now sometimes.

''But this time it's just completely me, so I get to do what I want when I want, really.''

Niall's comments come shortly after Harry hailed his time in One Direction, admitting he looks back on his years with the band with great fondness.

The dark-haired hunk - who released his own self-titled album earlier this month - said: ''The thing that I'm happiest about is that I didn't leave there in a place of, 'I feel so supressed.' I never felt like I was faking it. I really enjoyed it. It's the best thing that ever happened to me.''

And asked about the prospect of One Direction reuniting, Harry said: ''It's something I would never rule out doing. Right now everyone's getting a chance to explore things they want to try and it's really cool to see what they're coming up with when it's just them in a studio writing.''