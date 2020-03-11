Niall Horan was more relaxed working on his second album.

The 26-year-old singer admitted he felt ''nervous'' about releasing his 2017 solo debut 'Flicker', but despite the emotional subject matter on follow up 'Heartbreak Weather', he was able able to ''have a bit of fun'' with the new collection.

Asked if he enjoyed the process more the second time round, he told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Yeah, 100 per cent.

''I was trying to make a statement with the first album and announce myself... probably subconsciously, it was in a nervous way.

''With the success of the first album, I felt I could try a few more things out.''

The former One Direction star explained he had more freedom with ''the creative process'' for the album, which drops on Friday (13.03.20).

He added: ''I wanted to have a bit of fun with it in every sense, from how I approach songwriting to the way I got involved in the creative process, to writing the music videos and co-directing.

''You might as well enjoy it.''

Despite feeling less pressure this time round, Niall recently admitted he had a hard time writing some of the more emotional tracks, and the record is believed to have been inspired by his split from Hailee Steinfeld.

Speaking about the song 'Put A Little Love On Me', he said: ''I wrote it when it was raining and it's like, 'I'm sad, we're finished, put a little love on me'. It was one of those ones which was a tough write. It was very early and it was very raw when I was writing it.''

And Niall also admitted 'Arms Of A Stranger' detailed the feeling of trying to get over a lost love with the help of someone new.

He explained: '''Arms Of A Stranger' is more concept-based and is that feeling of when you do finish up with someone. It's that feeling of, 'we're done and now I'm lying in the arms of a stranger, trying to get over you'. That's literally what the chorus is. It's very on the nose.''