Niall Horan found his second solo album more ''fun'' to make than his debut, even though the lyrics are so sad.
Niall Horan was more relaxed working on his second album.
The 26-year-old singer admitted he felt ''nervous'' about releasing his 2017 solo debut 'Flicker', but despite the emotional subject matter on follow up 'Heartbreak Weather', he was able able to ''have a bit of fun'' with the new collection.
Asked if he enjoyed the process more the second time round, he told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Yeah, 100 per cent.
''I was trying to make a statement with the first album and announce myself... probably subconsciously, it was in a nervous way.
''With the success of the first album, I felt I could try a few more things out.''
The former One Direction star explained he had more freedom with ''the creative process'' for the album, which drops on Friday (13.03.20).
He added: ''I wanted to have a bit of fun with it in every sense, from how I approach songwriting to the way I got involved in the creative process, to writing the music videos and co-directing.
''You might as well enjoy it.''
Despite feeling less pressure this time round, Niall recently admitted he had a hard time writing some of the more emotional tracks, and the record is believed to have been inspired by his split from Hailee Steinfeld.
Speaking about the song 'Put A Little Love On Me', he said: ''I wrote it when it was raining and it's like, 'I'm sad, we're finished, put a little love on me'. It was one of those ones which was a tough write. It was very early and it was very raw when I was writing it.''
And Niall also admitted 'Arms Of A Stranger' detailed the feeling of trying to get over a lost love with the help of someone new.
He explained: '''Arms Of A Stranger' is more concept-based and is that feeling of when you do finish up with someone. It's that feeling of, 'we're done and now I'm lying in the arms of a stranger, trying to get over you'. That's literally what the chorus is. It's very on the nose.''
