Niall Horan wishes fans didn't film his gigs on their phones.

The 26-year-old singer - who has toured the world with One Direction and as a solo artist - understands fans want to capture the special moments on film, but he finds it tough to perform for a sea of cameras.

Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning', Niall explained: ''I understand it from a fan's perspective. You go to their gig, that's your way of remembering it.

''But when you're on stage and you're looking at a sea of phones, it is a bit odd.''

Niall also defended his former bandmate Harry Styles for his bold fashion choices, and insisted his pal ''doesn't care'' what people think.

He said: ''He's a very fashionable young man - and he doesn't care, which is great!''

The pop star - who has just released his new album 'Heartbreak Weather' - also gave his thoughts on people wearing ''pants'' two days in a row.

He laughed: ''I'd rather go commando. It's just dirty, innit? Sometimes I wear three pairs of boxers a day. Big showerer!''

What's more, Niall confirmed he'd be willing to reunite One Direction if the opportunity arose and the rest of the 'Story of My Life' boyband wanted to get back together.

He teased: ''If someone coming calling, yeah!''

Despite this, Niall recently admitted he is becoming ''more comfortable'' as a solo artist.

He explained: ''I was excited with the first one. But now that I have lived with my new solo life for a little bit, I feel more comfortable and I am feeling more confident when I walk into a studio.

''I feel like I've written personally - I mean, it could all go head t**s up and it could be game over - but I feel like I've written my best stuff.''