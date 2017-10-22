Niall Horan is excited to see One Direction's successors.

The 24-year-old singer found fame and fortune with the boyband - which also features Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne - but Niall believes that another band will come along and find equal success.

He told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''We're not untouchable! I suppose we came along at a [pivotal] time with social media, but I imagine it'll happen again somewhere along the line. It'll be fun seeing someone else go out and do it.''

And with One Direction currently on hiatus, there is a gap in the market for a new boyband.

Meanwhile, Niall has just released his debut solo album 'Flicker' but insists that he will never be as successful alone as he was with One Direction.

He said: ''It's really liberating. We all know that nothing I do will ever be as big as One Direction. But that means there's no expectation and it's quite nice to be able to just spread the wings.

''Obviously I want my stuff to do well, but I also know that playing stadiums for two years is pretty much impossible.

''It's nice to surprise people. And it's been great to play smaller venues and see the whites in people's eyes, you know?

''The album has taken a year and a half to write, whereas with One Direction we'd have six weeks, so it's been a very different experience. I've had time to make mistakes and I've written a lot of s**t. But I'm pretty honest with myself; I know what's good and what's bad.''