Niall Horan's new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' will be released next week.

The former One Direction star shared a short preview of the soulful-sounding number on social media on Thursday night (26.09.19), and revealed his first new music since 2017's 'Flicker' will arrive on October 4.

Alongside the artwork and a seven-second clip of the single, Niall wrote on Instagram and Twitter: ''After nearly 2 years since 'Flicker' i'm ready to go. My new single #NiceToMeetYa is out October 4th. Pre-save now, link in bio. (sic)''

The Irish star penned the track with regular co-writer Ruth-Anne Cunningham and the pair penned the track in just one day.

She recently revealed: ''For the second album, I got less time with him because I'd been touring and it was hard to get in together. But we got two days. We did the single on the first day and then we did another song on the second day. 'Nice To Meet Ya', it gives me 2000s rock, Kasabian/Arctic Monkeys vibes, which I think will be very popular.

''To now have the single, I am just so happy because there is something magic... I truly believe there is something magic when we write together. It was a really special day.''

Niall and Ruth-Anne first met after she wrote One Direction's 'Where Do Broken Hearts Go' from their 'Four' album, and they later worked together on 'Made In The A.M.' for the band.

Niall later reached out to Ruth-Anne when he went solo and asked her to work on his debut record ('Flicker').

She explained: ''He had heard about me through Julian [Bunetta] and then we were writing for 'Made in the A.M.' and it was meant to be me, Louis, Niall and [songwriter] Matt Rad. Louis cancelled on the day we arrived but Niall was there so we thought let's just write something.

''We wrote maybe two or three songs that day. We just got on like a house on fire. Obviously we're both Irish and we love a lot of the same Irish music like Damien Rice and The Frames. Then when he was writing for his solo album, he texted me. He said he wanted to like Fleetwood Mac, Eagles Damien Rice... when do you ever get to do that in pop music?! I was like 'SICK!' The songs were just popping out of us.''

Ruth-Anne co-wrote 'Seeing Blind', 'Fire Away' and 'You and Me' for 'Flicker', along with Niall's standout single 'Slow Hands'.