Niall Horan debuted a new song on Friday (12.05.17).

Just one week after releasing his second solo single, 'Slow Hands', the One Direction singer surprised fans by playing another new track, 'On The Loose', during his performance at Channel 93.3's Summer Kick Off concert in San Diego.

He also performed 'Slow Hands' live for the first time, along with his debut track 'This Town' and a well-received cover of Dua Lipa's 'Scared To Be Lonely'.

When Dua shared a video of his performance on Twitter and wrote: ''Yess @NiallOfficial this is so cool! Thank you Xx,'' he replied: ''Haha no worries darling. Thought I'd give it a go (sic).''

Niall also admitted he had been nervous before he took to the stage.

He tweeted: ''Was a bit nervous. Haven't been on a stage since Chicago in December and also haven't performed more than one song in a while (sic).''

And he also dropped some hints about his new album.

When one fan asked ''niall if you see this are there going to be more songs like on the loose?,'' he replied: ''Yeah, I guess so. The album is a mix of all the stuff you know I grew up on stuff I listen to a lot of (sic).''

Niall recently revealed he has joined the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone but admitted he is already feeling ''nervous'' about performing in front of 80,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium on June 10.

He previously explained: ''You're stepping out in front of 80,000 people, it's going to be scary! But you have to relish it at the same time, you know they're your songs, people know them that are coming to watch because they listen to the station, they're going to have a good day and you're amongst a great line-up.''