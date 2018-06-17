Niall Horan is celebrating after his debut solo album 'Flicker' reached one billion streams on Spotify.

The One Direction singer spent 18 months working on his solo record and he is thrilled that it has resonated with fans.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I just found out that my album 'Flicker' has just got to 1 billion streams . This is an album that I spent 18 months making . It's an album that I put all of myself into . It was an emotional experience , it was a lot of long long hours grafting In the studio and trying to get as much out of myself as possible . The way that this album has been received has been incredible . Thank you so much to you all for taking it under your wing and making it your own . Thank you @spotify.''

And Niall, 24, said reaching the milestone was particularly exciting for him as his music is so different to what is popular on the streaming service right now.

He tweeted: ''Proud day today ! I'm delighted with 1 billion streams on @Spotify . With how different my music is to the types of music that are heavily streamed these days , this is a big day for me . Thank you all for being so amazing to me and I'm glad you are enjoying my album.''

Meanwhile, although One Direction are currently on hiatus, Niall has admitted he is open to collaborating with other artists, including Shawn Mendes.

He said: ''The fans would love it. He's in the middle of his album at the minute so if we can get something rustled up in the next while, we'll see what happens. But we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.''

Shawn had previously insisted that he will collaborate with Niall when their schedules align.

Asked if the collaboration is happening, Shawn shared: ''Yes, definitely, it will. Eventually when we get time. I met him for the first time the other day, but it's funny because we felt like we knew each other because we were talking back and forth for a long time. But yeah, when we get the chance, I'd love to write with him. I think he's incredible. He's got this great, great vibe happening with this whole acoustic thing so I think I really want to get involved with it, if he is down. Which he is, I think.''