Niall Horan has decided to cancel his show in Mexico City on Tuesday (26.09.17) after the devastating earthquake.
The 'Slow Hands' hitmaker was forced to make the ''difficult'' decision to call off the show at El Plaza Condesa after the country was hit by a catastrophic earthquake last week.
The Irish hunk says that ultimately his fans' safety was his biggest concern with regards to going ahead with the show or not.
However, the One Direction singer has promised to return to the capital city, and has urged his followers to donate to the Red Cross charity's relief fund to raise money for the victims of the natural disaster.
In a note posted on his social media accounts, he wrote: ''Unfortunately, due to the recent tragic events in Mexico City, I have had to cancel my upcoming show.
''I'm grateful for the overwhelming support from fans in Mexico.
''This difficult decision was made out of great affection and concern for the safety of my fans.
''I will be back very soon.
''Please join me in donating to the Red Cross. (sic)''
The 24-year-old star will continue his tour in Brazil on October 1, before heading to the US.
Niall's gig cancellation comes after his peer Shawn Mendes and his team donated $100,000 to the charity.
The 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' hitmaker was in Mexico City preparing for his show the following day, when the devastating earthquake struck.
He said: ''After seeing the impact of the damage first hand in Mexico, I wanted to find any way I could to help raise funds. So we reached out to the Red Cross and partnered with them to setup a way to help those affected by the earthquake. I am sending my prayers and love to everyone dealing with the after effects of the earthquake.''
